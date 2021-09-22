Photo Credit: Alex Haney
Get Free Food On Your Birthday At These Restaurants
What’s better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating with free food.
We know what you’re thinking. Is it really free? Yes. There are multiple restaurants around the country that treat their customers to a freebie meal or food item as a birthday treat. Most require signing up to their email list or rewards program, but that is typically free as well.
Travel Noire has rounded up some of the best deals out there including free pancakes, wings, burgers, sandwiches, frozen yogurt, and ice cream. Read on to find out which restaurants offer free food on your birthday.
1. Benihana
Sign up for Benihana’s Chef’s table and during your birthday month they will email you a $30 Birthday Certificate.
2. Denny's
The American diner hits it out of the park with a free grand slam breakfast and a rendition of the Happy Birthday song. Just sign up for Denny’s rewards to receive your coupon, also completely free.
3. IHOP
Get a free full stack of Pancakes with any topping by signing up for emails. The offer can be used seven days before your birthday, on your birthday, or seven days after. But it gets better. You also get free pancakes for signing up and on the anniversary of the sign-up.
4. Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut will deliver a box of free hot and fresh cinnamon sticks right to your door on your birthday. All you need is an online account.
5. Hooters
Signing up for Hooters e-club membership means 10 free wings for your next birthday bash.
6. Buffalo Wild Wings
You can never have too many wings. So pick up a free order of traditional or boneless snack-size wings from Buffalo Wild Wings. Get your certificate to redeem by registering in the rewards program.
7. Red Robin
Join the Red Robin Royalty rewards program to get a free fire-grilled burger during your birthday month.
8. Starbucks
Members of Starbucks Rewards are eligible for a free beverage or food item of their choice. You must have joined the program at least seven days before your birthday, and the reward must be redeemed on your big day.
9. McDonald's
Share the love by nabbing your kid a free Happy Meal on their birthday. All you need to do is sign up for the email newsletter and, of course, have a kid. As a bonus, you get a free sandwich.
10. Subway
Get a six-inch sub with a drink to celebrate.
11. Pinkberry
With the Pinkcard, not only will you earn a free frozen yogurt after 10 purchases, but also on your birthday.
12. Steak 'n Shake
Want a double-steak burger with cheese fries on your birthday? Then sign up for the email club.
13. Zaxby's
The Zax Fanz Club offers some pretty sweet deals, including a free sandwich meal deal just for signing up and a free Nibbler on your birthday.
14. Waffle House
Get a free birthday waffle courtesy of The Waffle House Regulars Club and receive a free order of hash browns just for signing up.
15. Whataburger
Sign up for the rewards program and enjoy a celebratory Justaburger.
16. Ben & Jerry's
Get a free scoop of ice cream and a $3 discount on an ice cream cake.