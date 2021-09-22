Get Free Food On Your Birthday At These Restaurants

What’s better than celebrating your birthday? Celebrating with free food.

We know what you’re thinking. Is it really free? Yes. There are multiple restaurants around the country that treat their customers to a freebie meal or food item as a birthday treat. Most require signing up to their email list or rewards program, but that is typically free as well.

Travel Noire has rounded up some of the best deals out there including free pancakes, wings, burgers, sandwiches, frozen yogurt, and ice cream. Read on to find out which restaurants offer free food on your birthday.