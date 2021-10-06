Photo Credit: @mikespits via Twenty20
From Madrid To Turks & Caicos: November Flights For Less Than $350 Round-Trip
The year is winding down, which means these cheap flights couldn’t come at a better time. With November on the horizon, you have a short time to cross off those travel goals you made at the beginning of the year.
We’re just here to keep you accountable.
And with that said, here’s where to travel this November on flights for less than $350 round-trip
1. Guatemala City, Guatemala
Guatemala is becoming an increasingly popular destination in Black travel circles. From staycations to baecations, and every trip in between, the Central American country is on the radar for many.
Guatemala City is the capital and is known for its Mayan history and beautiful landscape. It’s not on the coast, but it’s a great starting point before visiting other cities.
Be sure to pack your appetite when visiting, as you don’t want to miss out on the street food. Your first bite should be a pupusa. It’s similar to a Colombian arepa, as a pupusa is made with cornmeal or rice flour, then filled with beans, cheese, and meat. Next stop? Make your way to a Guatemalan taco vendor.
Now that we have you hungry, head over to Skyscanner where you can find a ticket this November for as low as $114 round-trip.
2. St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda
The tropical islands of Antigua and Barbuda are located in the heart of the Caribbean. Not only does the island excel in an amazing food scene, culture, and architecture, but it’s known to be the perfect beach destination as the island boasts a total of 365 beaches. Who doesn’t want that in November?
Travelers who will probably need it most have the best flight deals as New York City and Boston have flights for as low as $265 round-trip, according to Skyscanner.
3. Madrid, Spain
One thing that travelers love about Madrid is its affordability, and it’s one of the best places to travel on a budget.
At the top of your itinerary should be a visit to Puerto del Sol. Known as the “Gate of the Sun,” it is one of the most famous attractions in Madrid and the center point of Spain.
Next, head to the Temple of Debod.
Located in Calle Ferraz, this is an Egyptian temple dating back to the 2nd century BC, that was transported to Madrid’s Cuartel de la Montaña Park.
And finally, book a food tour with a tapas food tour, so you can enjoy a variety of cuisine options, including thick Spanish hot chocolate, a Spanish omelet, and Madrid’s famous stew.
The only cheap option (for now) to Madrid leaves New York City, according to Skyscanner. Use Nov. 2 through Nov. 15 as your travel dates for a round-trip ticket priced at $291.
4. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
If you’re craving adventure, this is the perfect destination to round up your friends because there are quite a few cities that will get you to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos for less than $350 round-trip.
There’s so much to do on the water, including windsurfing and paddleboarding. Once you’ve had enough of the water, try hiking the Crossing Place Trail, which offers stunning views of the limestone cliffs of Mudjin Harbor.
Follow this link to Skyscanner where you will find a ton of deals to Providenciales for less than $350 round-trip.