7 Destinations That Are Very Welcoming Of Those Traveling With Dogs

All you have to do is spend one hour in New York to get a sense of just how much the locals love their dogs.

In addition to the dog parks and spas, you and your pooch might wish to enroll in a yoga class together. Referred to as Doga, do a downward dog while your fur baby either follows suit or stares at you in confusion.

There’s also, if you can believe it, Goat Yoga, which encourages yogis to focus on their flow while adorable baby goats nudge and climb all over them. Both seem bizarre, but they absolutely exist.

Unless they live in the suburbs or upstate, most dogs are cooped up in apartments. So don’t be surprised if you see plenty of them in some of the city’s most famous green areas like Central Park and Prospect Park. It’s the best way for them to get exercise, and their owners, too.

Be sure to clean up after your dog no matter where you are, but especially in residential areas. You risk the ire of others at best and a fine at worst according to the NYC Department of Sanitation.