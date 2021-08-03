Did You Know? Denver's Overnight Airport Parking Is The Most Expensive In The US

Denver International Airport (DIA) is one of the busiest in the world, ranking as the 5th most populated in the United States and 20th worldwide. In 2019, over 70 million passengers flew into Denver and now that airport travel is becoming more normalized under the global pandemic, these statistics will surely rise. Considering the fast-paced nature of the Colorado-based airport where the altitude is higher than most cities, the airport parking is some of the most expensive in the country.

To park at the airport overnight, a flight passenger or visitor can expect to pay up to $144 per day. This explains why the airport is a major economic force and driver for Colorado because it brings in over 30 billion dollars yearly for the mountain state.

For off-site airport parking, passengers can pay upwards of $24 to leave their car at nearby lots located around the Denver airport’s perimeter. The airport has been open for over 26 years and is becoming a notable landmark to draw in more tourists for the rocky city.

DIA is one of the largest airports in the United States extending over 34,000 acres which is about 53 square miles. The parking lots accommodate thousands of vehicles daily, but most of them are closed right now because of travel restrictions and the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some lots won’t be open for parking in the future but the lots that are currently available for flight passenger’s vehicles are the airport’s garage parking, economy parking lots, and the 61st and Peña lot.

Rideshares are always recommended for a stress-free departure from whichever city you are leaving.

When traveling through or to Denver, Colorado, the on-site parking prices can seem high if trying to park in the airport’s garage but fortunately, there are other options for you if you plan ahead or make sure to get to your flight two to three hours before departure.

Related: Unruly Passengers Force US Airline Carriers To Pause Alcohol Sales In Main Cabin