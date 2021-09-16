NBA Star CJ McCollum Just Purchased A 318-Acre Vineyard In Oregon

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum is just one of many wine enthusiasts in the NBA. But now he is the first active player to own a vineyard.

McCollum and his wife Elise just purchased a 318-acre property in the Willamette Valley’s Yamhill-Carlton AVA. The farm features “multiple microclimates, a five-acre reservoir, several irrigation ponds, a rock quarry and a nursery operation.”

The vineyard is an extension of the wine label the McCollums debuted in September 2020.

McCollum Heritage 91‘s pinot noir sold out within an hour of its launch. During last season’s NBA Bubble, McCollum turned his room into a fridge to protect his 84 bottle stash from harsh temperatures.

But growing up, McCollum wasn’t always the connoisseur that he is now. His interest was sparked by his then-girlfriend Elise in college. According to McCollum, leaving a legacy is very important to him, and now the couple has taken another step towards that goal.

“It’s been just over a year since we announced the McCollum Heritage 91 label, but for far longer Elise and I have had the privilege of exploring various vineyard sites throughout the Willamette Valley,” McCollum said in a statement. “As we explored the long-term vision of McCollum Heritage 91 and beyond, we truly craved enhancing our sense of place, which is represented by the acquisition of this beautiful property.”

“When you hear that innovative, giving, talented and creative people like CJ and Elise make a commitment to the Willamette Valley, it just further affirms the region’s reputation for quality,” said Morgen McLaughlin, executive director of the Willamette Valley Wineries Association. “CJ has been a wonderful ambassador for Oregon, through basketball, his local philanthropic efforts and now his interest in making top quality wines from the Willamette Valley.”

McCollum Heritage 91 wines and founding partner, Adelsheim Vineyard are set to release a 2019 Chehalem Mountains Pinot Noir which will be on sale on September 27th.