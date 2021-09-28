The Brunchnista Reveals The Best Brunch Spots Around The World

Unlike many globetrotters, Michelle Sprott doesn’t keep a running count of the countries she has visited. It’s just a part of her DNA. Her mother is from Aruba and the family lived in Holland, so she’s been traveling practically from birth. But the brunch spots she has visited during her travels roll easily off the tongue. When you’re known as the Brunchnista, it’s safe to say that Sprott is something of a connoisseur when it comes to the meal whose name comes from a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch.

“My love of brunch developed just slightly after returning from Huntsville, Alabama from school and coming back to New York City where I was born and raised and just trying to figure out life, get new friends, connect with people and fill my social calendar,” Sprott shared with Travel Noire. “Brunch became my go-to kind of meal to do that with. Brunch is like the new Sunday dinner.”

Now wherever Sprott travels — whether Spain, Thailand, Greece, Bali, South Africa, or Argentina — brunch is the first order of business. Literally.

Over the past four years, the Brunchnista has turned her passion into a small enterprise, selling various brunch-related trinkets and curating lists of Black-owned establishments worldwide. Her personal brunch style includes trying whatever is popular locally.

“I’m always open to whatever it is because I think all of those experiences, especially when you’re overseas, you really get to dig into the culture when you eat the food,” she explained. “But my rule of thumb is always to order a sweet and a savory dish. Usually, I keep the savory for myself and then the sweet I’ll share it with the table.”

She also shared some advice for aspiring brunchnistas.

“Always try to support Black-owned when you can and when possible. And make sure you have a little budget for brunch set aside because if you do it pretty frequently it can get expensive. Carry your own utensils in this day, which I do have on my website. Have your own brunch kit because a lot of places have plastic straws and paper straws that melt in two seconds. In the height of the pandemic, a lot of places were still giving plastic forks and knives, and so I decided to put a brunch kit together which has forks, spoons, two straws, chopsticks, a mask, and a bag for you to carry it all in.”

But most importantly, use the opportunity to have some quality face time with friends and family. It’s also the ideal setting to break bread with new people.

“If you meet a girl, and you think you want to connect with her further, invite her to brunch,” said Sprott. “You never know. A beautiful friendship could form from that.”

If you’re looking for a place to connect, here are the best brunch spots around the world according to Brunchnista.