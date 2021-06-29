Global Black LGBTQ+ Icons And Figures You Likely Didn't Know

Born in 1906, Josephine Baker was an American burlesque dancer, singer, civil rights activist and French Resistance Fighter during the second World War. She became famous in the 1920s for her iconic burlesque banana-skirt dance, called ‘Danse Sauvage’.

Due to the continued racism Josephine faced in the US, she eventually renounced her US citizenship and became a naturalized French citizen. She assisted in the French Resistance efforts against the Nazis in WWII by acting as a spy. Josephine was awarded the Croix de Guerre by the French military and was made a member of the Legion of Honor by General Charles de Gaulle.

Throughout her life, Josephine always maintained relationships that transcended the boundaries of nationality, race and gender.

When she died in 1975, Josephine was the only American-born woman to receive full French military honors at her funeral.