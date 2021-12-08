These Are Said To Be The World's Best Cities For Remote Work

Working from home has become the new norm for many people during the pandemic. Even before the COVID-19 era, remote work was definitely a thing, and with the emergence of technology it became a big asset for many companies.

Online learning platform Preply recently released a study that ranks 74 of the best cities worldwide for remote employees.

Inspired by the pandemic’s impact on how society lives and works, Preply explored the concept of a workation — a hybrid lifestyle of work and vacation. No longer forced to commute to an office, many employees can now choose where to live based on personal preferences, trading corporate cubicles for tropical beaches instead.

The Workation Index compares cities across three categories: quality of life (English language proficiency, healthcare, travel times, and human rights); climate and environment (sunny days, temperature, pollution); and costs and safety (school fees, safety, rent).

The data collected was then transferred into a scoring system (0-100) so all cities could be compared equally. With that being said, here are the world’s 10 best cities for remote work.