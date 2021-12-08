Photo Credit: Thought Catalog
These Are Said To Be The World's Best Cities For Remote Work
Working from home has become the new norm for many people during the pandemic. Even before the COVID-19 era, remote work was definitely a thing, and with the emergence of technology it became a big asset for many companies.
Online learning platform Preply recently released a study that ranks 74 of the best cities worldwide for remote employees.
Inspired by the pandemic’s impact on how society lives and works, Preply explored the concept of a workation — a hybrid lifestyle of work and vacation. No longer forced to commute to an office, many employees can now choose where to live based on personal preferences, trading corporate cubicles for tropical beaches instead.
The Workation Index compares cities across three categories: quality of life (English language proficiency, healthcare, travel times, and human rights); climate and environment (sunny days, temperature, pollution); and costs and safety (school fees, safety, rent).
The data collected was then transferred into a scoring system (0-100) so all cities could be compared equally. With that being said, here are the world’s 10 best cities for remote work.
10. Reykjavik, Iceland (74.3)
Iceland’s capital, known for its beautiful landscapes and impressive Blue Lagoon, is number 10 on the list— showing that this country has more to offer than its famous tourist attractions.
Iceland scored 35.9 for climate & environment and 100 for quality of life.
9. Ottawa, Canada (74.9)
Ottawa is also known for its bilingual character, politeness, internationally influenced cuisine. With all that, the city ranked 9th on the list. It scored 48.6 for Climate & Environment and 91.9 for Quality of Life.
8. Auckland, New Zealand (75.2)
In 2020, New Zealand was recognized as one of the countries that handled the pandemic best in the world.
Auckland is New Zealand’s most populous city and is a multicultural hub of food, music, arts and culture, offering a great quality of life for its residents.
The city reached 68.9 score for climate & environment and 87.4 for quality of life.
7. Vienna, Austria (77.5)
Vienna is the city with the highest quality of living worldwide. Known as the “city of music” due to its musical legacy, Vienna has been voted the most liveable city in the world many times over.
Its cultural history, architecture, museums, parks and safe atmosphere landed the country at 7 on the list.
Vienna scored 68.9 for climate & environment and 88.3 for quality of life.
6. Helsinki, Finland (79.1)
As Travel Noire reported this year, Finland has topped the United Nations annual World Happiness Report.
The ranking took into consideration the ongoing coronavirus pandemic’s toll on emotional well-being, government response to the pandemic, and how trust in government impacts happiness levels.
Reaching number 6 on the list of the best cities for remote work, Finland’s capital Helsinki scored 49.6 for climate & environment and 87.8 for quality of life.
5. Ljubljana., Slovenia (80.9)
In June, Forbes magazine included Slovenia as one of the popular tourist destinations after the COVID-19 pandemic.
This also helps people to consider the Balkan country as an opportunity to starting or expanding business there.
Ljubljana is the capital city and economic, political, and cultural center of Slovenia.
The city reached a 60.6 score for climate & environment and 75.4 for quality of life.
4. Taipei, Taiwan (81.4)
Taipei is Taiwan’s largest city as well as its economic, political, and cultural center. It is a modern cosmopolitan metropolis with a lively and diversified people.
From stunning architecture projects to vibrant Chinese cultural sites, Taipei offers great quality of life for its residents.
It reached 55.6 score for climate & environment and 81.6 for quality of life.
3. Nicosia, Cyprus (81.8)
Holding the status of the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia is also the largest city and both a commercial and political hub. It is an active metropolis that serves as Cyprus’ financial center.
It reached 82.2 score for climate & environment and 55 for quality of life.
2. Lisbon, Portugal
As Travel Noire reported in 2019, Portugal is becoming an increasingly popular destination among travelers lately. And this trend has not changed.
Affordable, safe, nice weather, and historically rich, Lisbon, Portugal’s capital city, has a lot to offer in terms of safety, infrastructure and hospitality for people who want to have a remote work lifestyle.
Lisbon had an 88.9 score for climate & environment and 72.1 for quality of life.
1 . Brisbane, Australia
Number 1 on the list is this Australian city that made a perfect 100 score for climate & environment and 84.7 for quality of life.
Brisbane, the state of Queensland’s capital, is Australia’s third most populated city after more well-known Sydney and Melbourne. Known is for its charming vibe and 280 days of sun a year, Brisbane is actually the fastest growing and most diverse destination in the country.