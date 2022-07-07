Photo Credit: TN
Beach Please! Here Are 5 Less Celebrated Beach Areas In The US To Check Out
We know Miami, San Diego and Maui have been celebrated beach destinations for ages, but why not show love to those under the radar? There’s no such thing as a totally private beach. But depending on where you go and when you can find Zen on a less frequented stretch of sand.
Beaches tend to be synonymous with bustling crowds, water sports and endlessly flowing alcohol. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it gets tired after a while. Even the most social person can benefit from solitude sometimes. Aside from the opportunity to connect with nature, there will less temptation to check social media, since your internet connection might be spotty.
Here are five, less-celebrated beach areas in the US to check out this summer.
1. Block Island, Rhode Island
If you’re looking for a low-key stretch of coastline, check out the 17 miles of public beaches here.
Jetsetter mentions that the free public beaches are “punctuated by rugged ocean bluffs and historic 18th-century lighthouses.”
There are great spots to enjoy fresh seafood, such as The Beachhead and Dead Eye Dick’s restaurant.
There are also some adorable Air B n B’s and inns where you can stay for the weekend or longer.
2. Ocracoke Island, North Carolina
This beach paradise in the Outer Banks of North Carolina isn’t exactly a hop, skip and jump away. That can be alluring for folks who want to have space to themselves.
The ferry alone takes over two hours from the mainland and you’ll have to drive afterwards.
The 16 miles of coastline are deliberately underdeveloped.
If you’re really bougie, you can dock your own boat in one of the marinas or land a small, plane on the Ocracoke airstrip.
There’s a good range of lodging here, from bed and breakfast spots to inns.
3. Second Beach, Washington
The Olympic Coast of Washington State is home to Second Beach.
Unlike the neighboring First and Third beaches, “it’s only accessible via a winding, scenic and relatively easy hiking trail,” according to The Manual.
According to Ordinary Adventures, “the trail head of Olympic National Park is about a mile from the town of La Push.”
The park is also great for camping and backpacking, for which you’ll need a permit.
4. Sandbridge Beach, Virginia
Located south of well-known Virginia Beach, Sandbridge Beach consists of “5 miles of secluded, pristine sand dunes,” as noted by Virginia Is For Lovers.
If you’re looking for a bit of adventure, Sandbridge is close to the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and False Cape State Park, which is good for biking and kayaking.
5. Bound Brook Island Beach, Massachusetts
As far as New England beaches go, not many know about Bound Brook Island Beach, including some locals. It’s a gem in Wellfleet, a town in Massachusetts.
You can drive about a mile to get there, or, for a sweat, it’s possible to walk in 30 minutes if you’re fit.
Some of the dunes are covered in grass, but please don’t climb them, as that encourages erosion.