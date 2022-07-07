Beach Please! Here Are 5 Less Celebrated Beach Areas In The US To Check Out

We know Miami, San Diego and Maui have been celebrated beach destinations for ages, but why not show love to those under the radar? There’s no such thing as a totally private beach. But depending on where you go and when you can find Zen on a less frequented stretch of sand.

Beaches tend to be synonymous with bustling crowds, water sports and endlessly flowing alcohol. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it gets tired after a while. Even the most social person can benefit from solitude sometimes. Aside from the opportunity to connect with nature, there will less temptation to check social media, since your internet connection might be spotty.

Here are five, less-celebrated beach areas in the US to check out this summer.