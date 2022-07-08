Bali Will Soon Require Visitors To Have A Booster Shot

Visitors to the Southeast Asian country of Indonesia will soon be required to show proof they have received a COVID-19 booster shot in order to enter, according to Travel Off Path. Though authorities have yet to announce an exact date for the requirement to go into effect, it is expected to happen sometime within the next two weeks.

The new requirement comes as a surprise to many as Indonesia recently removed the requirement for outdoor masking. Also, vaccinated travelers no longer need to have a COVID-19 test administered before setting off for the country. These mandates were removed due to a decrease in new infections. However, now the islands of Bali and Java are seeing numbers begin to rise again.

In addition to showing proof of having received a booster shot upon entering the country, visitors will also need to furnish such proof when entering restaurants, malls, venues, and other public spaces.

Current entry requirements for Indonesia include proof of vaccination, downloading the Peduli Lindungi mobile app before arriving, and completion of the e-CD (Electronic Custom Declaration).

Unvaccinated travelers may not enter the country at all, however, visitors younger than 17 are not required to be vaccinated in order to gain entry. As mentioned above, vaccinated tourists no longer need to have a pre-arrival test. However, certain individuals may be required to take a test upon arrival if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 or have tested positive for the virus within the 30 days prior to their arrival.

