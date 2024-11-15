Dark comedy Bad Sisters follows five sisters, the Garveys, who remain closely connected following the premature loss of their parents. As a result, they promise to protect one another no matter what comes their way. Almost in consequence, their lives begin to unravel. While the show is set in Ireland, there’s more to be known about where the series was shot. What are the Bad Sisters’ filming locations? Now in its second season, here’s what we know.

Dublin, Ireland

PROSPER MBEMBA KOUTIHOU

The second season opens with the Garvey sisters looking over the edge of a cliff at Belmont Demesne in County Wicklow, Ireland’s Ancient East. They also often gathered at the Forty Foot bathing area in Sandycove, the Southern tip or Dublin Bay, in the first season and second season. Several scenes from both seasons also take place at Gibney’s in Malahide, a coastal settlement in Fingal, Dublin. Best Time to Visit: According to Dublin’s official site, there is no bad time to visit. From May to September, the weather is warmer. In spring and autumn, the city’s parks are at their most picturesque. And November to February are quieter and cheaper to fly in.

According to Dublin’s official site, there is no bad time to visit. From May to September, the weather is warmer. In spring and autumn, the city’s parks are at their most picturesque. And November to February are quieter and cheaper to fly in. Transportation Options: The Dublin Bus happens to be a dependable and efficient way of getting around the city. There are also trams, which can range between $1.79 (1.70 euros) and $2.74 (2.60 euros), as well as Uber.

Dublin is an easily accessible sector of Ireland, with the airport being 15-40 minutes away from each of the filming locations mentioned in the key scenes. Belmont Demesne is in the opening scene of the second season, one of a few Bad Sisters‘ filming locations. It’s where The Garvey Sisters are standing at the edge of the cliff.

Things to Do: Dublin is known for its historical monuments, including the Malahide Castle. The city has around nine castles available to tourists for visits. The Malahide Castle holds over 800 years of history. Tours are typically a minimum of two hours, and tickets are available via advanced booking online.

Where to Eat: Bon Appetit is a highly rated restaurant, offering tapas and gourmet French food. The restaurant is only a four-minute ride from Malahide Castle.

Where to Stay: And if you’d like to continue with the castle theme, look no further than The Clontarf Castle Hotel, which offers a bar and restaurant.