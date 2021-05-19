World-Renowned Bacchanal Buffet Reopening At Caesar's Palace

Bacchanal Buffet, the award-winning buffet at Las Vegas‘ Caesars Palace, is set to reopen on Thursday, May 20, according to Travel Pulse. The buffet has undergone a multimillion-dollar makeover that took more than a year to complete.

Several of its kitchens, including the seafood, carving, American, and Latin kitchens, have received extensive upgrades. The dining room and entrance way have also been revamped. Bacchanal Buffet is also now able to accept reservations via OpenTable.com.

In addition to classic fan favorites such as crab legs and shrimp cocktail, Bacchanal will offer over 30 brand-new dishes for guests to enjoy. New items include dim sum-style food carts, added vegan and plant-based items, new varieties of Southeast Asian and Mediterranean dishes, all-new innovative desserts, and other unique dishes containing interesting and delectable flavor combos.

According to Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President, “We are incredibly proud of all the work we have put into it over the past 14 months, from the design and construction to the research and re-engineering of the menu. We look forward to welcoming our guests back and seeing their faces light up when they experience and, most importantly, taste all the new enhancements.”

The $17 million buffet was originally designed in 2012 by designer Tetsuo Aoyagi. Aoyagi was once again called on for Bacchanal’s latest redesign. Since opening eight years ago, Bacchanal has set a higher standard for the buffet experience. In its first year alone, various publications, including USA Today, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Las Vegas Weekly, have dubbed Bacchanal Buffet the top buffet in Vegas.

Caesars and Bacchanal Buffet will implement new health and safety protocols, such as more frequent sanitization, keeping masks readily available for all, a health screening program for employees, and social distancing practices.

See more of the new buffet here.

