Kimberley Richards

Kimberley Richards

Writing since Nov 20146 stories contributed

Kim has truly fallen in love with travel. Her passion for exploring the needs of the African Diaspora led her to her first travel experience, serving as a volunteer teacher for 6 weeks in Ghana. Kim is a freelance writer, covering stories that deals with social concerns of Black communities. Kim currently serves as the Special Assistant and African-American liaison to a Philadelphia City Councilman. She is of Jamaican decent and a proud Temple University alum that split her childhood in New York, Massachusetts and Florida. Kim has an obsession with coffee shops.... loves ice cream, Jamaican food and the beach. She's excited to travel to new places but also to frequently visit the small village she lived in, in Ghana...that community has without a doubt, captured her heart.

Traveler Story: What It's Like To Volunteer in Ghana Traveler Story: What It's Like To Volunteer in Ghana
Ghana
A Backpacking Adventure Through Barcelona A Backpacking Adventure Through Barcelona
Barcelona , Spain
5 Reasons to Hike in the Poconos Mountains of Pennsylvania 5 Reasons to Hike in the Poconos Mountains of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania
One Week in London One Week in London
London , United Kingdom
Best Baked Goods in the Delaware Water Gap Best Baked Goods in the Delaware Water Gap
Cuisine , Poconos
7 Things to Do in Poconos Delaware Water Gap 7 Things to Do in Poconos Delaware Water Gap
Poconos