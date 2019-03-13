Nadia-Elysse Harris

Nadia-Elysse Harris

Writing since Aug 201815 stories contributed

Travel Noire Staff

Managing Editor

Dave Chappelle Keeps It Super Real On 'Will Smith's Bucket List' Dave Chappelle Keeps It Super Real On 'Will Smith's Bucket List'
Entertainment , news
Plane Forced To Turn Around After Mom Forgets Baby At Airport Plane Forced To Turn Around After Mom Forgets Baby At Airport
Malaysia , news
Joe Budden Clearly Doesn't Understand Carnival Costume Culture Joe Budden Clearly Doesn't Understand Carnival Costume Culture
Carnival , Trinidad and Tobago , news
'Will Smith's Bucket List' Is The Travel Show We All Deserve 'Will Smith's Bucket List' Is The Travel Show We All Deserve
Dubai , United Arab Emirates , news
Michael Cohen: Trump Called All Black-Led Countries 'Sh*tholes,' Including U.S. Michael Cohen: Trump Called All Black-Led Countries 'Sh*tholes,' Including U.S.
news , united states
Martin Luther King, Jr. Traveled About 6 Million Miles Between 1957 And 1968 Martin Luther King, Jr. Traveled About 6 Million Miles Between 1957 And 1968
Germany , Ghana , united states
Traveling With Purpose Is As Simple As Choosing The Right Businesses Traveling With Purpose Is As Simple As Choosing The Right Businesses
San Diego , United States
Error Fare: Multiple Cities To Buenos Aires As Low As $242 Round-Trip Error Fare: Multiple Cities To Buenos Aires As Low As $242 Round-Trip
Deals , Buenos Aires , Argentina
Don't Slip: Travel Deals You Can't Miss Over The Next Few Days Don't Slip: Travel Deals You Can't Miss Over The Next Few Days
Deals