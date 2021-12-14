A Look Inside Atlanta's Bellyard Hotel's Viral Christmas Suite

‘Tis the season for all things Christmas. This means mugs of our favorite eggnog or hot chocolate, snuggling in your plaid, flannel PJs, and even flicking it up in some of the most photo worthy holiday spots around the globe. Rather than travel super far just to feel like you’ve ventured to the North Pole, Atlanta’s Bellyard Hotel has transformed its corner king suite, into the Christmas wonderland of your dreams.

This unique holiday offering is only available from now until Jan. 8, so if you’re in Atlanta soon, you may want to hop on this ASAP.

While there is only one Christmas suite in the hotel, the now viral room has been transformed with literally everything you could imagine in the perfect holiday setup.

Photo by Jasmine Joseph

As soon as you get to the room, you are greeted by a large wreath hanging on your door. Once inside, you’ll immediately notice the perfectly decorated tree. Oh, and be sure to pack all of your best outfits, because you will be inspired to create tons of content during your stay— maybe even your upcoming Christmas card.

The suite’s bed is decked out in cozy plaid sheets and comforters, and they are so soft that you’ll be asking the front desk for all the details to buy for your own home.

Photo by Jasmine Joseph

The hotel stocks the room with cute mugs and plenty of hot cocoa to make the experience that much more complete.

“As we approach year 3 of the pandemic, it’s crucial to make the best of your life and still enjoy safe activities like these,” the hotel said in a statement. “So grab your bestie, your bae, your fam, or just go solo. Trust us – you won’t regret it.”

Don’t miss out TN, fam. This room won’t be around for long. You can book your stay here.