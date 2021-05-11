Anguilla Reopening After Month-Long Shutdown

The Government of Anguilla recently announced the upcoming reopening of its borders. On May 25, the Caribbean island will begin allowing visitors following a month-long COVID-19 closure. Anguilla has been successful in its containment of the virus and has been working to vaccinate its population.

As of last week, 7,332 people of its population of just over 15,000 had received their first dose of the vaccine and 3,173 had been fully vaccinated. In light of this, the country has reduced the mandatory quarantine period for visitors who have been fully vaccinated for three weeks or more, to seven days.

“We suffered a temporary setback when we had to close our borders on April 22,” said Parliamentary Secretary Quincia Gumbs-Marie. “We acted swiftly and implemented a number of proactive measures to manage and contain this cluster of infections, along with an expanded vaccination outreach. The result is that we are confident we can now safely reopen while protecting the health of our residents and visitors.”

Upon reopening, both vaccinated and non-vaccinated visitors must apply for and receive permission to enter the country. They must also provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test result taken three to five days prior to their arrival. A second PCR test will be required upon arrival. Travelers must show proof of health insurance coverage and observe a 10 to 14-day quarantine, depending on their country of origin.

Any group containing a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will be required to quarantine for ten days in one of the island’s approved short stay locations. Gym, spa, and grooming services can be provided to short stay guests if both the visitors and staff are fully vaccinated.

Groups of ten or more people desiring to congregate for events such as weddings or conferences will be required to be vaccinated in order to hold these gatherings. Visitor must pay a $300 fee with an additional $200 for each additional person listed on the application.

Beginning July 1, vaccinated travelers can skip the quarantine altogether, as well as the second test upon arrival. They will, however, still need to show a negative COVID-19 test result taken three to five days prior to their arrival. Vaccinated visitors will also still have to apply for permission to enter Anguilla. But they will no longer need to pay an entry fee or provide proof of health insurance to enter.

Groups containing children ineligible for the vaccine will not need to quarantine, but they may be tested on arrival and subsequently during their stay, for a fee.

Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism, stated, “Anguilla remains a desirable and sought-after destination, which is reflected in our solid forward bookings for the Memorial Day weekend and beyond. We look forward to welcoming back our many repeat guests and introducing a host of new friends to Anguilla, who will discover for themselves what makes our island a Beyond Extraordinary destination.”

For up-to-date travel information, visit https://escape.ivisitanguilla.com.

