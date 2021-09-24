Anguilla On Your Mind? You Can Win A Dream Vacation To The Caribbean Paradise

The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) recently launched its “Win a Dream Anguilla Vacation” campaign, which will award one person the opportunity to visit the island with accommodations and food included.

“The ATB is inviting everyone dreaming of an escape from the stress and routine of their daily lives to imagine themselves in paradise. The ATB is offering consumers a unique opportunity to Lose the Crowd and vacation in Anguilla,” the organization said in a press release.

The “Win a Dream Anguilla Vacation” Campaign launched late last week in the United States and runs through December 1, 2021.

The winner will receive two economy class round trip airline tickets to Anguilla, a five-day and four-night stay for two at the Carimar Beach Club on breathtaking Meads Bay Beach, lunch for two on beautiful Sandy Island, and dinner for two at the new Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club.

The trip may be redeemed from February 1, 2022 – January 31, 2023, with select black-out travel dates for all US holidays and peak travel periods.

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. The island is frequented by celebrities and tastemakers and renowned for her 33 award-winning beaches, turquoise waters, and world-class cuisine.

The island is ringed with 33 beaches, that are highly recommended by savvy travelers and top travel magazines.

A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.

“This campaign is an important component of our reopening campaign, as we welcome our visitors back to our beautiful island,” Stacey Liburd, ATB Director of Tourism, said.

“Our goals are to drive general brand awareness, promote the destination’s opening, encourage new bookings for the upcoming winter season, and reward a lucky consumer with the ultimate vacation experience.”

You can enter to win here.