American Airlines Adds New Service To Give Travelers Their Own Airport "Assistant"

We’ve all been there. Rushing to check our bags, making sure we have all of our documents, holding on to our carry-on— all while trying to get through TSA and to our gate on time. Add in children to that, and it can sometimes be a total nightmare. Luckily, American Airlines recognizes that and is here to help.

The Texas-based airline carrier unveiled its Five Star Essentials program on May 21, to give travelers an extra set of hands on-the-ground in the airport, before catching their domestic flights.

“Five Star Essentials is another way to help ease the journey for busy families or anyone who simply needs an extra set of hands to navigate through the airport,” said Clarissa Sebastian, Managing Director of Premium Customer Experience and Onboard Products in a release. “We know the airport can sometimes be time-consuming or nerve-racking, especially if you haven’t traveled in a while or are traveling during the holiday.”

What American Airlines Five Star Essentials includes

You and your party will be greeted at priority check-in and provided assistance in checking in for flights, selecting seats and checking baggage. You will then be accompanied through the priority security lane and assisted to ensure luggage and personal belongings stay together and organized. You will also be escorted through the airport and to your gate.

The service starts at only $149 and can include 2 adults and up to 3 children and/or pets. As of now, the program is only available to those flying from or connecting in Charlotte, Miami or Dallas-Fort Worth. There are plans to eventually expand the service to additional US airports with American Airlines hubs.

This will definitely come in handy for families with small kids or those just getting back into their travel routines, after their pandemic hiatus. With summer holiday travel expected to be busy, this service is right on time. To learn more visit: aa.com.