African Nations That Wow'd Us During The Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Olympic Games are an international multi-sport event designed to display athletic prowess and feats of strength. But the Olympic Opening Ceremony is where the over 200 nations represented really show out during the Parade of Nations as they make their way into the stadium decked out in sartorial splendor.

Some countries stay true to their roots — Bermuda wore Bermuda shorts. Others keep it a bit casual: see the glistening and shirtless flagbearers from Tonga and Vanuatu. But whether elaborate or stylishly simple, the fashions are always a talking point.

The Tokyo 2021 Olympic Opening Ceremony was a bit more subdued than usual this year without the large crowds usually in attendance, but the stylistic choices of the nations made a lot of noise. Among the head-turners were the representatives from the African nations, who set the internet ablaze with chatter as they sashayed across the Olympic Stadium. From high fashion designers to elaborate prints, here are some of the African countries who won the Olympic gold for national wear.