How Realistic Is The Depiction Of Ethiopia On '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'? We Take A Look

One of the most popular shows on the TLC network is the 90-Day Fiancé franchise. Each season, the show — in all its incarnations — features two people in a relationship. One person is an American, while the other is from a foreign country. As can be expected, hilarious (in the most trashy, Real Housewives way imaginable) hijinx ensue.

On The Other Way, the 90-Day Fiancé franchise gets a bit of a twist: instead of the non-American coming to the United States to pursue love and a visa, the American travels to the other country and prepares to settle into a whole new lifestyle there.

I’m sure you all can see where this is going, right? Needless to say, it never, ever, works out the way the American wants it to. (Where is her open concept kitchen, guys?) Seriously, can Americans get it together just once when they go abroad? It’d be nice.

On this season, TLC travels to Ethiopia to follow the trials and travails of Biniyam Shibre, an Ethiopian national, and his girlfriend/fiancé Ariela Weinberg. (That’s their baby in the picture above.)

While purporting to show the “true life” of Ethiopians in the series, there seem to be more than a few things that are — to put it mildly — “off” with the depiction of the West African country.

So, how realistic is the depiction of Ethiopia on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way? We decided to take a look. (Spoiler alert: they get more than a few things wrong, which should be shocking to no one.)