From Pinot To Cab: 8 Cities Around The Globe For Wine Lovers

Nothing wine related can possibly be complete without mention of California.

What makes Napa perfect for wine making? According to the Napa Valley website, the “warm and sunny Mediterranean climate makes it an ideal place to grow a wide range of grape varieties.”

The top wine types to check out here are Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, and Zinfandel.

Arrange for a visit to one of Napa’s many wineries to learn about wine production, and learn which wines pair best with certain meals.

If you’re the active type, do a “Sip and Cycle” tour, which entails biking through the valley, with intermittent stops for lunch and wine.