5 Benefits Of Seeking Out Study Abroad Opportunities

Some people prefer to stay in their comfortable bubbles and have no desire to venture beyond them. But if you do take the plunge, you won’t regret it.

Generally, study abroad programs are structured to include academics and cultural events, with gaps in the itinerary that allow you to do your own thing.

Take advantage of the free time as often as you can. Get out there and interact with the locals, using whatever language skills you have. When you go to a restaurant in Italy, instead of pointing at what you want on a menu, say it to the waiter. It may not be perfect, but you’re trying, and that won’t go unnoticed.

Going to Spain for the first time? Get ready to witness the siesta, a few hours taken in the afternoon for workers to nap or have lunch at home. If you’re from New York, the city of 24/7 hustle culture, this will surely be a culture shock for you. But if nothing else, you’ll realize that the Spaniards may be on to something as it relates to work and life balance.

Are you used to having access to 24 hour shops? You might find a few in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. But sleepy little Aberystwyth? Nope. Do your shopping during normal business hours, and be prepared to hear more Welsh than English, as the people are very passionate about their language. Welsh is difficult, so if you can manage even a few words, kudos!