13 Black Traveler Photos Highlighting The 2022 Pantone Color Of The Year 'Very Peri'

Every year, Pantone’s color experts at the Pantone Color Institute™ search high and low to find the color that reflects what is going on in global culture. For more than 40 years, colors like Chilli Pepper, Mimosa, Ultra Violet, Rose Quartz, and Honeysuckle have been chosen in previous years.

This year’s color was revealed as ‘Very Peri,’ a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. It is the first time this color is being unveiled.

“Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place,” Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. “As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us.”

The new color is in the blue hue family with red and purple undertones. It is said to “illustrate the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.”

To help inspire you as we go into 2022, we wanted to share these photos from Black travelers around the globe, who were ahead of the game, and already got the Very Peri memo. And if you happen to come across some ‘Very Peri’ moments in your upcoming travels, don’t forget to tag us. We love to see it!