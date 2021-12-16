Photo Credit: @marshal_roam
13 Black Traveler Photos Highlighting The 2022 Pantone Color Of The Year 'Very Peri'
Every year, Pantone’s color experts at the Pantone Color Institute™ search high and low to find the color that reflects what is going on in global culture. For more than 40 years, colors like Chilli Pepper, Mimosa, Ultra Violet, Rose Quartz, and Honeysuckle have been chosen in previous years.
This year’s color was revealed as ‘Very Peri,’ a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through. It is the first time this color is being unveiled.
“Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place,” Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. “As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us.”
The new color is in the blue hue family with red and purple undertones. It is said to “illustrate the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.”
To help inspire you as we go into 2022, we wanted to share these photos from Black travelers around the globe, who were ahead of the game, and already got the Very Peri memo. And if you happen to come across some ‘Very Peri’ moments in your upcoming travels, don’t forget to tag us. We love to see it!
1. @thejonrobert
This ‘very peri’ suit fit Jon Robert perfectly while he visited a cenote in Tulum.
2. @kturakay
This traveler stunned in a ‘very peri’, green, and white bathing suit combo.
3. @chubbydiaries_
One of our faves, he definitely got the 2022 Color of the year memo way before anyone else.
4. @bj.thetraveller
BJ brought the purple hues to the desert’s of Arizona. We love a color pop.
5. @theufuoma
While swimming with turtles in Zanzibar, she added a little purple to the mix.
6. @marshal_roam
This is absolutely amazing.
7. @jazziest_esq
This purple car in the Maldives plus Jazziest_esq, the duo we didn’t know we needed.
8. @tintinashe
She’s definitely looking like royalty while chillin in Turkey.
9. @tanykarenee
We love a monochromatic look, and she definitely pulled it off effortlessly while in NYC.
10. @ronniedunston
In this case, the WHOLE family got the Very Peri memo. We love it!
11. @curioustides
Curioustides added a splash of purple against the vibrant backdrop while in Curaçao.
12. @whereintheworldisb
You did what needed to be done with this shot…
13. @marlipvzz
Even when it’s an ‘off-guard’ she still killed it!