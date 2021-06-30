10 Cities and Towns To Check Out In Tuscany

Artists or lovers of art who want to see some of the finest works produced prior to, during, and after the Renaissance needn’t look further than Tuscany’s capital- Florence.

The city is home to Michelangelo’s David, on display at the Galleria dell’Accademia, and at 17 feet tall, the statue is mostly larger than life.

Michelangelo saw every block of stone as a sculpture waiting to be unveiled by capable hands, and he was not yet 30 when he carved David from Carrara marble. The idealized proportions and celebration of youth are clearly inspired by Ancient Roman and Greek sculpture, and it’s a wonder to behold in person.

There are two copies of David in Florence, one in the Piazza della Signoria, and a bronze one in the Piazzale Michelangelo overlooking the city.

Outside of these, check out the Uffizi Gallery and the Piazza Duomo, where you’ll find the works of numerous masters such as Donatello, Giotto, Michelangelo and others.

Take a stroll through the Boboli Gardens in the spring when flowers are just blooming, or when the crisp oranges, yellows, and reds of the autumn leaves are visible.

Interested in high-end shopping at a fraction of the price? Head over to The Mall (imaginative name, isn’t it?) a fashion outlet selling clothes from Alexander McQueen, Armani, and many others.