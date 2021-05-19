Win A $25,000 Summer Road Trip For 10 Family Members

Travelocity and Thrifty Car Rental are teaming up to send two families on an epic road trip. The companies are giving away two all-expenses-paid road trips for the entire family this summer. The mini-family reunion is worth up to $25,000 and will take the winners around Central and Southeastern Texas or the American Southwest.

The giveaway couldn’t have come at a better time, as more people continue to get vaccinated and restrictions loosen up. After over a year spent in lockdowns and quarantines, unable to spend time with loved ones, a family trip to reconnect on the open road is a welcome respite.

In fact, Travelocity’s 2021 Pandemic Travel Survey found that 63% of respondents who haven’t traveled since the start of the pandemic said they missed socializing with family the most, and 43% looked forward to planning a trip to visit family outside their households.

“It’s very clear that Americans are aching to meet with their loved ones again, so we’re very focused on making sure this happens safely and smoothly for our customers,” says Katie Junod, General Manager at Travelocity. “If we’ve learned anything from this past year, it’s that families are incredibly tough and resilient. We’re excited to partner with Thrifty to provide families some much-deserved relief.”

“People are making the most out of this summer, and we continue to see increasing demand for car rentals. It’s only natural for us to work with Travelocity to create a unique, once-in-a-lifetime road trip experience for the entire family, and ultimately reward our customers,” added Eoghan Slye, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Hertz.

To enter for your chance to win one of the two generous prizes, submit a short essay on why you want to take your family on a road trip of a lifetime. All entries must be in by Monday, May 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

To get all the details of this fun family opportunity visit Travelocity.com/ThriftyRoadTripContest.