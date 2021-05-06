Beam Me Up: Voyager Station Space Hotel Is Opening In 2027

For a while now, we’ve only had a few ways to escape and fulfill our wanderlust. Now, The Gateway Foundation, a California-based space engineering company— that originally unveiled plans for a “cruise ship-style hotel” in space— is set to open Voyager Station space hotel by 2027.

Can we say, out of this world? No, literally.

Voyager Station space hotel would include 24 different modules with individual elevator shafts, shaped into wheel-like form as it rotates and orbits around the earth.

“We’re trying to make the public realize that this golden age of space travel is just around the corner. It’s coming. It’s coming fast,” said John Blincow, a former pilot and CEO of both Orbital Assembly Corporation (the construction company building the hotel) and the Gateway Foundation.

Due to the global pandemic, there were delays in the construction and execution of the hotel, and now 2027 is the expected date the hotel will fly into space. Blueprints and photo renderings of what the space hotel will possibly look like, mirror a luxury hotel filled with tons of windows for a view, only few have seen. When you usually think about space and how spaceships are portrayed in films, they always seem to make the living accommodations cold, modern, and sterile. Voyage Station space hotel looks to replicate a luxury experience with intimate cozy suites, chic and fashionable bars, and upscale restaurants onboard.

There will also be a normal-sized bedroom and showers. The hotel will play on the fantasy of being in space with things like freeze-dried ice cream to mirror NASA’s space food. There will also be attractions and activities that will be a lifetime experience that can only be done in space.

For now, the space hotel isn’t confirming an actual room rate, but we are sure it will be a pretty hefty price tag. Virgin Galactic, another space experience, plans to launch passengers into space at a $250,000 per-person price tag.

“Because of the weightlessness and the reduced gravity, you’ll be able to jump higher, be able to lift things, be able to run in ways that you can’t on Earth,” Alatorre told CNN Travel. “The rotating wheel and base of the hotel would work to create a simulated gravity. As the station continues to rotate and the feeling of gravity increases the hotel will sustain rotation.”

As the next stages of the Voyager Station start to roll out, they are hoping to bring in more investors to assist with further testing and completion of the hotel. In 2019, Alatorre stated his mission was “to create a starship culture where people are going to space, and living in space, and working in space, and they want to be in space. And we believe that there’s a demand for that.”

Would you take a vacation into space for a once-in-a-lifetime experience?