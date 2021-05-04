Hey Vaccinated Travelers, You Can Visit These 20+ Countries

Vaccinated travelers can now travel to many countries with less hassle. As people around the world continue receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, more and more countries are loosening travel restrictions and requirements.

Some locations have opened exclusively to inoculated travelers. For others, vaccinated visitors may enter without having to test or quarantine. Some countries are only opening to vaccinated travelers from certain nations, and some will still require a quarantine, but for fewer days. Because rules and requirements differ from country to country and are constantly changing, you should be sure to check with the specific destination prior to traveling.