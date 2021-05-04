Hey Vaccinated Travelers, You Can Visit These 20+ Countries
Photo Credit: Nappy

Photo Credit: Nappy

Hey Vaccinated Travelers, You Can Visit These 20+ Countries

COVID-19 , Barbados , Ecuador , Greece , Grenada , Guatemala , Israel , Maldives , Seychelles , news
Ayah A.
Ayah A. May 4, 2021

Vaccinated travelers can now travel to many countries with less hassle. As people around the world continue receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, more and more countries are loosening travel restrictions and requirements.

Some locations have opened exclusively to inoculated travelers. For others, vaccinated visitors may enter without having to test or quarantine. Some countries are only opening to vaccinated travelers from certain nations, and some will still require a quarantine, but for fewer days. Because rules and requirements differ from country to country and are constantly changing, you should be sure to check with the specific destination prior to traveling.

Barbados

Countries opening to vaccinated travelers.

Photo credit: Nappy

 

Barbados is opening to vaccinated travelers May 8.

Belize

Getty Images

 

Belize is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

British Virgin Islands

Countries opening to vaccinated travelers.

Photo credit: Key Notez

 

The British Virgin Islands are opening to vaccinated travelers May 15.

Croatia

Unforgettable Croatia

Croatia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Cyprus

Countries opening to vaccinated tourists

Photo credit: Nappy

 

Cyprus is opening to vaccinated travelers May 10.

Ecuador

Getty Images

Ecuador is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Estonia

Estonia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

French Polynesia

Countries opening to vaccinated travelers

Photo credit: Kazuo Ota

 

French Polynesia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Georgia

Getty Images

Georgia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Greece

Instagram | @ola.nes

Greece is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Grenada

Countries opening to vaccinated travelers

Photo credit: Pixabay

 

Grenada is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Guatemala

Getty Images

Guatemala is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Iceland

Countries opening to vaccinated travelers

Photo credit: Nappy

 

Iceland is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Lebanon

Lebanon is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Madeira, Portugal

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Madeira, Portugal is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Maldives

Countries opening to vaccinated travelers

Photo credit: Muhammadh Saamy

The Maldives is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Nepal

Nepal is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Phuket, Thailand

Countries opening to vaccinated travelers

Photo credit: Sumit Chinchane

 

Phuket, Thailand is currently scheduled to reopen to vaccinated travelers on July 1, however that may soon be changing given their current spike in COVID-19 cases.

Poland

Photo courtesy of Unsplash

Poland is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Seychelles

Countries opening to vaccinated travelers

Photo credit: Dario Didon

 

The Seychelles is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Slovenia

Slovenia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

Sri Lanka

Photo by Carille Guthrie

Sri Lanka is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

St. Kitts and Nevis

Countries opening to vaccinated travelers

Photo credit: Mwabonje

 

St. Kitts and Nevis is currently open to vaccinated travelers.

 

Soon to come...

Several countries, including Israel, Malta, Taiwan, the remainder of Portugal, and the 27 nations in the European Union, have made mention of opening to vaccinated travelers soon, but have no official date.

 

Related: Grenada To Relax Entry Requirements For Fully Vaccinated Travelers