Photo Credit: Nappy
Hey Vaccinated Travelers, You Can Visit These 20+ Countries
Vaccinated travelers can now travel to many countries with less hassle. As people around the world continue receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, more and more countries are loosening travel restrictions and requirements.
Some locations have opened exclusively to inoculated travelers. For others, vaccinated visitors may enter without having to test or quarantine. Some countries are only opening to vaccinated travelers from certain nations, and some will still require a quarantine, but for fewer days. Because rules and requirements differ from country to country and are constantly changing, you should be sure to check with the specific destination prior to traveling.
Barbados
Barbados is opening to vaccinated travelers May 8.
Belize
Belize is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
British Virgin Islands
The British Virgin Islands are opening to vaccinated travelers May 15.
Croatia
Croatia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Cyprus
Cyprus is opening to vaccinated travelers May 10.
Ecuador
Ecuador is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Estonia
Estonia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
French Polynesia
French Polynesia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Georgia
Georgia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Greece
Greece is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Grenada
Grenada is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Guatemala
Guatemala is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Iceland
Iceland is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Lebanon
Lebanon is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Madeira, Portugal
Madeira, Portugal is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Maldives
The Maldives is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Nepal
Nepal is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand is currently scheduled to reopen to vaccinated travelers on July 1, however that may soon be changing given their current spike in COVID-19 cases.
Poland
Poland is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Seychelles
The Seychelles is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Slovenia
Slovenia is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Kitts and Nevis is currently open to vaccinated travelers.
Soon to come...
Several countries, including Israel, Malta, Taiwan, the remainder of Portugal, and the 27 nations in the European Union, have made mention of opening to vaccinated travelers soon, but have no official date.
