Unruly Passenger Accuses Fellow Passenger And Flight Crew Of Having Bomb Parts

A 27-year-old California man is facing a federal charge and up to 20 years in prison following a disturbance in which he accused a fellow passenger and flight crew of having bomb parts.

The incident occurred on a July 7 flight from Los Angeles to Miami, according to ABC News. Last week, Anthony Kevin Trujillo was charged with interfering with flight crew members and attendants.

Trujilllo caused a huge disturbance during the flight, which started with him claiming to smell a gas leak. He then proceeded to accuse a fellow passenger of storing bomb parts in her socks. Trujillo also accused a flight attendant of carrying explosive components in his bag, and attempted to wrestle the bag away from him.

Two air marshals were on board the flight. After ensuring there were no explosive components in the flight attendant’s bag, they attempted to calm Trujillo down, but instead, he charged down the aisle toward the front of the airplane.

Trujillo was captured and taken to an area of the plane away from other passengers, where he was restrained and guarded for the remainder of the flight. For about the last hour of the flight, the pilot ordered that all passengers keep their hands raised above their heads.

Law enforcement boarded the plane upon its landing at Miami International Airport, and Trujillo was arrested. Federal authorities have not released information regarding which airline the incident occurred with.

During the first half of 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration received approximately 3,000 reports of unruly behavior aboard flights. The agency has since adopted a firmer policy against unruly passengers and warns that passengers who interfere with, physically assault, or threaten to assault another person on an aircraft will face strict penalties, which include imprisonment and up to $35,000 in fines.

Related: Fights And Unruly Flyers Leave Many Questioning The Safety Of Air Travel