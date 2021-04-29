Treat Mom To A Getaway Courtesy Of Babe Wine And Hotels.com

I think we can all agree that moms are certified superheroes. They truly deserve the world — or at the very least a break — so BABE Wine and Hotels.com are stepping up this Mother’s Day to treat one lucky mom to a luxurious weekend getaway.

It became more apparent than this past year when they stepped into every role imaginable as they oversaw homeschool, prepared meals, kept the kids from bouncing off the walls, and all sometimes while battling Zoom fatigue as they held down their now-remote job.

To enter, simply head to DrinkBabe.net and nominate a mom or mother figure by sharing why you think they are most worthy of pampering for a couple of days. Unfortunately, there can only be one winner, but that person will be given the royal treatment including a fully stocked mini-fridge of BABE wine, a custom fluffy robe and slippers, and access to room service credit, so she can leave all her cares behind and have someone else take care of her for a change.

BABE Wine and Hotels.com

No babysitter? No problem. The companies are also providing a $500 stipend to ensure that the kids are well cared for during mom’s absence so that she can truly unwind.

“Moms have stepped up in so many ways to be true heroes in quarantine; they deserve 1000x the recognition after this loooong year,” says BABE’s General Manager, Chelsea Phillips. “BABE and Hotels.com are coming together as the perfect duo to make that happen this Mother’s Day. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute surprise gift or know a superstar mom who needs a few days away, BABE and Hotels.com are here to help make sure the mother figure in your life knows just how appreciated she is!”

For more info and to nominate someone visit DrinkBabe.net. Full contest rules can be found here.