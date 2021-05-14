Travelers Are Having Difficulty Leaving Cancun As COVID-19 Cases Spike

Cancun has become extremely popular over the last few months. Mexico is one of the few countries that does not require a negative test result to enter or quarantine on arrival. However, now, the number of positive COVID-19 cases is skyrocketing.

According to the Mexican Ministry of Health, Cancun is currently in the orange, the second-highest category. This resulted in Mexican officials implementing additional COVID-19 restrictions across the Quintana Roo state. According to Mexican Riviera News, Cancun International Airport saw a 5% increase in tourists in March 2021 in comparison to the previous year.

Hotels, restaurants, tours, and water parks will instead operate at 50% capacity, while beaches will only allow 30% capacity. Bars, Nightclubs, and lounges must close due to the orange stage category restrictions.

Tourists visiting from the United States, Europe, and Canada require negative COVID-19 results before being able to board their flight home. These rules also apply to visitors who may be fully vaccinated. If you test positive while in Mexico, you will be forced to extend your trip up to 14 days, or until you receive a negative COVID-19 result. According to local state authorities in the Quintana Roo area, within the last week, they have seen a 47% positive rate.

Many travelers, including US citizen Korey Mudd, have had to unfortunately extend their trips due to positive test results. Mudd’s nine extra days in Mexico, which were spent quarantining at his hotel, led him and his wife to regret traveling.

“You might want to think twice about it. We had a pretty bad experience,” Mudd said to USA Today when asked if he had any advice for travelers looking to visit Cancun in the near future.