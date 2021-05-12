3 Signs That Show You Think You're A Privileged Traveler

The world is opening up, and we are all planning our post pandemic adventures around the globe. But, before you head out you need to check if any of these signs of being a privileged traveler apply to you. Sadly, this isn’t a new thing, but COVID-19 has brought a lot of cringy behavior to the spotlight.

If you’re reading this and are still unsure of what we’re referring to, keep reading to see if you do or have done any of the following things when traveling. If so, you just might think you possess a certain privilege because you are American. And yes, this applies to American travelers of ALL races and ethnicities.

If the shoe fits, and you are a privileged traveler, you have plenty of time to fix it! If you have a friend or family member that does any of the following, go ahead and get them together. We give you permission.

You get an attitude with non-English speakers in other countries

Yes, we know English is widely spoken. But, this doesn’t mean that every country, or every person in that country does. It is truly heartbreaking to be out while abroad, and sadly sometimes in the United States, and hearing travelers telling staff members to speak English. All because they don’t know any other languages.

Non-English speakers do not owe you anything as an English speaker. Rather than attempting to belittle them for not knowing, how about downloading a translation app or even learning a few basic phrases before your trip. Trust us, when you let go of the thought that someone should accommodate you when traveling, it makes the experience so much better.

You think posted rules and regulations don’t apply to you

Honestly, we’ve all done this one at some point in our travels. You go somewhere, you see a sign with rules, you smirk and go about doing what you want to do. However, those rules and regulations apply to us as well.

Now more than ever, following the rules can be a lifesaver. Whether it’s properly wearing a mask, adhering to mandated curfews, or even providing proper proof of negative COVID-19 tests— you want to be responsible. There have been several cases of Americans trying to skate around things, only to be met with arrests, deportation, and even fines. Don’t be that person, please.

You expect foreign countries to have Americanized options

There’s a meme floating around saying, ‘if you only travel to eat the same things you eat at home, then you can’t go on the trip.’ We have to agree. Sure, traveling is about relaxing and escaping your norm. But, a large part of travel is taking in new environments and cultures. This includes trying and learning about the foods and customs in that place too.

Sorry to tell you, but you’re not going to get chicken strips and fries everywhere. You won’t be able to walk into a store in some places and find your normal American-based snacks or toiletry brands. And when you don’t, please don’t run to Beyoncé’s internet attempting to bash the place.

If you just read this, and now you’re side eyeing us, you might just think you’re a privileged traveler. We’re not here to strike a nerve, we just want to help you enhance and live your best travel life.