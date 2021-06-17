Outkast's Big Boi Is Now An Airbnb Host And You Can Book The Iconic Dungeon House

Outkast and aspiring musicians fans, this one is for you! You can now book the Atlanta-based home where the Grammy award-winning group, Outkast, and The Dungeon Family got their start thanks to a partnership between Big Boi and Airbnb.

Big Boi is becoming an Airbnb host for the first time to celebrate Black Music Month and highlight the distinct impact of Atlanta’s music scene. Fans will have the chance to experience a piece of music history by booking an overnight stay at the iconic “The Dungeon” house, named after its basement studio where pioneering albums like Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik were made.

Photo Credit: Cam Kirk

The Dungeon Family is a collective that includes Outkast, Goodie Mob, and Organized Noize – which helped to establish Atlanta as a hotbed for talent.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” said Big Boi. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

Photo Credit: Cam Kirk

Big Boi will host three overnight stays at The Dungeon on June 29, July 1, and July 3. The stay will only cost $25 a night to honor the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s release of “ATLiens.”

And if you’re lucky enough to book a stay, it comes with a full itinerary. You’ll start your day arriving in style with local transportation to and from the house in an Escalade. A stay also includes guided access to the basement of the house and access to a state-of-the-art in-home studio, and more.

Aspiring musicians and The Dungeon Family fans can request to book this stay beginning Friday, June 25 at 1 p.m. EDT. Interested guests should note that those who request to book must currently live in the United States to minimize risk, Airbnb says.

Click here to book this overnight stay and experience.