10 Do's And Dont's For Moms Traveling With Young Kids

Regardless of what mode of transportation you’re taking, don’t forget to bring your child’s favorite snacks! Children get bored very easily, and when they do, it is typically followed by them eating.

Eating can be comforting, give them something to do, keep them full, and even make it easier for them to sleep. Many airlines have new COVID-19 restrictions that prevent them from serving their full menus including dinner options, snacks, and beverages. Keep this in mind when you’re traveling.

While beverages and liquids over 4oz are not allowed through TSA – food, and snacks are permitted. Stock up on snacks and goodies the night before your trip and store them in your carry-on luggage.