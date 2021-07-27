Be Prepared To Pay Up To $120 Per Person To Leave The Maldives In 2022

Looking to travel to the Maldives in 2022? Be prepared to come out of pocket if you want to get back home.

Travel & Leisure reports that beginning on January 1, 2022, both tourists and locals will be required to pay a departure tax to leave the islands.

The move comes after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih ratified a new amendment under the country’s Airport Taxes and Fees Act. In the President’s official statement, he said that the current fee schedule will remain in place until December 2021, but that the new fee schedule will take effect in January 2022.

“Under the new amendments, individual airlines would be responsible for collecting the Airport Service Charge, Airport Development Fee, and Departure Tax for their passengers,” said the president in his official statement. “The amendments also stipulate monthly bookkeeping and record-keeping of passenger departures in addition to collecting the fees. Airport Service Charge, Departure Tax, and Airport Development Fee must be submitted to MIRA by the 28th of the following month, as per their sample document, and all charges imposed must be paid in United States Dollars.”

The president also said that anyone traveling to the Maldives with diplomatic immunity, and any child under the age of 2, wouldn’t be required to pay the departure tax.

Residents of the Maldives in 2022 will be required to pay $12 to leave, whereas non-residents will have to pay $30 for economy class and $60 for business class. If you’re traveling first-class, the fee goes up to $90, regardless of your residency status. And if you’re traveling on a private jet? The price goes up to $120.

And if you’re leaving out of Velana International Airport (MLE), add another $25 to the taxes. While those numbers don’t seem like a lot, it’s important to remember them when booking your trip. For example, if you’re a party of four and traveling business class, you’ll be paying an additional $360 in fees to leave the islands — and if you leave from Velana, you’ll pay another $100. In total, you’re looking at almost $500 in additional taxes that must be paid if you’re going to leave the Maldives — and the bigger your party, the more expensive things will be.