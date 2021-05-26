Jay-Z's Made In America Music Festival Returning Labor Day Weekend

Jay-Z’s annual two-day Made In America music festival has announced it will be returning to Philadelphia on Labor Day weekend. Made In America’s announcement brought excitement to fans across the internet as hopeful attendees jumped on early bird tickets released May 26.

While the lineup has not been released, many are hoping for their favorite artists to be on the roster. As we know, live music festivals were canceled in 2020 or moved to virtual experiences due to Covid-19.

See you in Philly!

Made in America 2021 tickets are on sale now!

Get 2-day passes and lock in “Early Bird” pricing while it’s available. https://t.co/SBji1Vol1a pic.twitter.com/iZyZ5EzevA — Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) May 26, 2021

“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” Jay-Z said in a prepared statement. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Past performers included: Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Jorja Smith, Kanye West, and The Weeknd.

Made In America music festival also announced the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. Profits from the festival will further support the Arkansas-based REFORM Alliance which serves as a criminal and prison justice reform organization. MIA’s Cause Village will also be a part of the festival as it has since the very first festival in 2012. To-date, the festival has brought in over $135 million for the city of Philadelphia.

Early bird tickets can still be purchased, in addition to packages. The artist line-ups for the hip-hop and EDM-heavy multiple stages are expected to be announced soon. There is no word on if there will be a limited capacity to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

For tickets and upcoming information, visit www.madeinamericafest.com.