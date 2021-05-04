Photo Credit: Getty Images
5 Luxury Hotels That Say Ballin' Without Breaking The Bank
Nothing is worse than finding the perfect luxury hotels for your trip, and realizing it’s just not in your budget.
However, you don’t have to compromise your desire for luxury in order to stay within your budget. Here are five luxury hotels that allow you truly ball on a budget while living your best vacation or staycation life.
Como Point Yamu, Phuket, Thailand
Thailand is known to radiate luxury. Como Point Yamu is a perfect example of this. This luxurious resort overlooks the limestone statues known as Phang Nga Bay. Spend the day on the resort in the large infinity pool, or in your suite which has a spa-like bathroom and incredible views.
The on-site beach club is a popular destination for locals and tourists to meet and enjoy the sunset.
Hotel Kompas, Croatia
Hotel Kompas is a luxury hotel located in Croatia’s Lapad Beach area. This location lends a euphoric seafront view directly overlooking Lapad beach and the blue-green Adriatic waters.
The contemporary design and decor, on-site luxury spa, and outstanding dining options all make it Croatia’s top-rated luxury hotel.
Parīlio, Paros
Greece has been a hotspot in recent years, and this year will be no different as it recently opened for tourism.
However, tourists are discovering the small island of Paros. On the island, Parilio is the top-rated luxury stay. The porcelain floors, Moroccan-influence, hot tubs and private pools located on the balcony will give all of your friends FOMO.
Recommendation: Reviews say the island is less crowded and less expensive from August to November
Walker Hotel, New York City
The Walker Hotel in Tribeca is the perfect combination of New York City luxury, while also being affordable. Much like NYC apartments, the rooms at the Walker Hotel are on the small side at only 190-sq-feet.
There’s also a rooftop bar perfect for a night of mingling with locals.
Riggs- Washington D.C.
Riggs Washington D.C brings vibrancy and luxury to Washington, D.C’s Penn Quarter neighborhood. There’s an 1,800-square-foot gym fit with Peloton bikes and a 2,500-square-foot rooftop that also doubles as an event space.
However, the lobby’s old Hollywood-style bar paired with classic cocktails, is a vibe all by itself.
