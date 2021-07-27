Los Angeles’s Summer Cinema Event, Cinespia Is Back

Los Angeles’s most popular screening event, Cinespia has become the summer entertainment activity to do with your group of adult friends. Located at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the Los Angeles-based organization hosts a slew of scheduled classic programming for cinephiles to enjoy, while lying on fields of grass near some of the most expensive tombstones in Los Angeles. T

he yearly event series attracts the curious-minded and horror cinema lovers who desire to intimately view a film like Scream 1 and 2 with thousands of others snuggled up in blankets and snacking down on your favorite movie munches.

Photo Courtesy Of Cinespia

Cinespia’s crew sets up a giant projector that displays some of the biggest Hollywood names on the side of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s largest funeral building. Over 30 movie titles are projected over the summer, titles like Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction are screened and fill up the entire lawn that faces the movie screening. Sponsored by Amazon Studios, the experience has grown in popularity over the last 20 years of operation.

You can expect guests to bring their own alcoholic beverages, food, and even barbecue grills to use throughout their multi-hour screening event. Arriving at 7pm to line up is recommended in order to find the most comfortable space for you and your guests before the movie begins at 9pm.

At arrival, guests can walk around the elaborate line of tombstones that surround the general screening area. Here, there are complimentary cocktails at one beverage per guest provided by Johnnie Walker spirits and there are cooked meals like burgers and grilled cheeses ready-to-order. Also, don’t forget the tantalizing flavors of pop corn that can be purchased at the concession stands nearby.

Photo Courtesy Of Cinespia

Cinespia event attendees may dress up as one of the main characters to honor their favorite film’s cast, especially considering the on-site decorated photo booths that make you feel like Hollywood glamour.

The summer event is a quintessential Los Angeles happening because it combines the dazzling world of Hollywood with Angelenos love to gather and party during the sunset magic hour. At the Pulp Fiction screening, many movie-goers were dressed up as Uma Thurman’s character or Samuel L. Jackson’s fly hitman protagonist. Under the starry night-sky on a warm Saturday evening, Cinespia hosted a full night of nostalgia and laughter while the crowd recited some of Jackson’s most polarizing dialogue.

The organization also has screenings at the Greek Amphitheatre located off of Vermont avenue; tickets tend to sell fast and early arrival. The last screening occurs on August 28th and not all tickets are entirely sold out just yet. Hurry and grab your lawn chairs and long-lasting evening snacks before scheduling your first Cinespia summer event!