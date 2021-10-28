Flash Sale: JetBlue Airlines' 72-Hour Sale Has Flights For As Low As $31 One-Way

For 72 hours, JetBlue Airlines will be hosting a massive sale, with discounted domestic fares as low as $31 during Thanksgiving time.

The sale started on Tuesday and will end on Friday, and these low-cost tickets must be reserved on JetBlue’s website or internal reservations help desk. These one-way tickets are optimal for those looking to spend time with long-distance family or friends who may live across the country during the holiday season.

Sample routes include: New York to Florida or Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

The JetBlue sale is valid for trael between November 1 to December 16. Blackout dates are November 20 through 29.

Photo Courtesy Of Nick Morales

Friday and Saturday bookings are also blacked out for this special offer, so you should plan to travel during the week if possible.

Blue Basic seating is JetBlue’s economy class section that is available for booking at $31 if you choose to book in the right time frame.

To take advantage of this low-price holiday sale, you’ll need to book before October 29 11:59pm ET.

These bi-coastal travel deals are enticing for those who are looking to get ahead of their Thanksgiving travel plans and want to spend extra time with the family. Booking two one-trip flights within the desired dates for the $31 deal is the smartest way to get the most out of this JetBlue sale.

You can check out the airline’s entire route list here. Hurry, this flash sale will not be around much longer, TN fam!

