5 Must-Try Things To Do In Iceland In 2021 and Beyond

There are a lot of things that are wrong with the world, but the fact that Iceland is open for the business of tourism again happens to be a bright spot in this otherwise vicious hellscape.

According to Icelandair — the official air carrier for the country — the country is once again open for the business of tourism. However, as per usual, there are some caveats. For starters, you must show a negative PCR COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours prior to boarding your flight to the country. (Rapid tests and self-tests are not accepted.) Or, you have to show proof of vaccination before entering.

But according to Afar, there are a few restrictions in place once you do land in Iceland. “Just a month after all social-distancing rules were lifted on June 26, a rise in new cases of coronavirus—even among its highly vaccinated population—has prompted the Icelandic government to reinstate testing requirements for all travelers en route to Iceland,” they reported. “While both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers without proof of prior infection can visit, the vaccinated and those who had COVID previously won’t have to quarantine. The unvaccinated face a host of other tests and restrictions.”

So, if you’re fully vaccinated, and are ready to travel to Iceland, the following five places are a must-try. As of this writing, all of the places are open for business and ready to accept tourists, but make sure to check with the official website of each of these places to make sure before you head over there. If all else fails, check with your hotel’s concierge, as they’ll be happy to help you in booking your preferred excursion. And, when possible, it’s advisable to wear a mask to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Without further ado, here are the must-try things to do in Iceland in 2021 and beyond.