5 Must-Try Things To Do In Iceland In 2021 and Beyond
There are a lot of things that are wrong with the world, but the fact that Iceland is open for the business of tourism again happens to be a bright spot in this otherwise vicious hellscape.
According to Icelandair — the official air carrier for the country — the country is once again open for the business of tourism. However, as per usual, there are some caveats. For starters, you must show a negative PCR COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours prior to boarding your flight to the country. (Rapid tests and self-tests are not accepted.) Or, you have to show proof of vaccination before entering.
But according to Afar, there are a few restrictions in place once you do land in Iceland. “Just a month after all social-distancing rules were lifted on June 26, a rise in new cases of coronavirus—even among its highly vaccinated population—has prompted the Icelandic government to reinstate testing requirements for all travelers en route to Iceland,” they reported. “While both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers without proof of prior infection can visit, the vaccinated and those who had COVID previously won’t have to quarantine. The unvaccinated face a host of other tests and restrictions.”
So, if you’re fully vaccinated, and are ready to travel to Iceland, the following five places are a must-try. As of this writing, all of the places are open for business and ready to accept tourists, but make sure to check with the official website of each of these places to make sure before you head over there. If all else fails, check with your hotel’s concierge, as they’ll be happy to help you in booking your preferred excursion. And, when possible, it’s advisable to wear a mask to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Without further ado, here are the must-try things to do in Iceland in 2021 and beyond.
Whale Watching in Husavik
Whale watching in Husavik is a must-do if you want to see Iceland like a local. More than 20 whale, dolphin, and porpoise species can be seen on this trip, which leaves out of Reykjavík and Akureyri by boat.
The Blue Lagoon
The Blue Lagoon is the world’s most visited geothermal spa. People from all over the world come to soak themselves in the all-natural treatments — and if they’re lucky, they can watch the Northern Lights as they soak up the waters.
Skaftafell Ice Cave (Vatnajökull Glacier)
If you’ve ever wanted to walk on a glacier, Iceland is the perfect place to do it. People come from all over the world to explore the Skaftafell Ice Cave, and for good reason: the breathtaking tours are second-to-none.
Lake Mývatn
Lake Mývatn is one of the most popular stops on the iconic Ring Road, and like the rest of Iceland, it’s replete with some of the finest all-natural sights in the world. Not even wild horses can drag you away — but you can definitely see them on your journey.
Hvítá River Rapids
If you like kayaking or rafting, racing down the Hvítá River, through the rapids, and onto the Gullfoss waterfall is a must-try. Along the way, you’ll be treated to Iceland’s scenery, so make sure to bring your camera!