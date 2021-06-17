How To Spend Father’s Day In Black-Owned California

Father’s Day is approaching and there are a slew of Black-owned businesses to consider for curating the ultimate Father’s Day celebratory experience. Northern and Southern California is home to thousands of Black entrepreneurs and their business ideas that have gone on to flourish and become local storefronts integrated into spread out suburban and urban communities. So, here is a complete guide of how you can successfully pay gratitude to the father figure’s in your lives on their special day.

Gift Hunting

Located in Sacramento, African American Expressions gift shop has made it possible to purchase African American stationery gifts in-person and through their online store. First opened in 1991, the Northern California-based establishment carries cards, mugs, decor, drinking glass sets, and most popularly, their Black calendars that feature prominent Black figures in history.

Undoubtedly, you will find a perfect gift for your father the morning of Father’s Day prior to the festivities that will include lots of eating and walking activities. The best way to honor your parent’s on their notable holidays are through indulging in some fine Black cuisine with talented Black entertainment or games.

Getting The Day Started…

Next thing you will do is hop in your vehicle for a 1 hr drive down South onto I-80 E and head out of Sacramento into Emeryville where Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement is located at 5959 Shellmound St. This kiosk grab-and-go style eatery is perfect because after you can take your authentic Southern cuisine to Lake Merritt near Downtown Oakland.

The menu at the women-owned restaurant, includes fried chicken, candied yams, corn bread, and even Kool-Aid if you are feeling nostalgic. Once you are at Lake Merritt soak up some sun with your father while you look at the gondolas floating alongside the lake that you can check out for $65 unless you snag a Groupon.

After spending a couple of hours at the Lake, you can take a 9-minute drive out to Marcus Book’s, which is an independently Black-owned bookstore that has been in operation for more than 60 years in Oakland. Located at 3900 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Marcus Book’s carry Black contemporary literature, historical texts, and art by award-winning Black artists. This is a great place to sift through some books with you Father before you back up North.

In Southern California…

A different approach can be taken for Father’s Day in Los Angeles because the weather is much more dry and hot, which makes outdoor activities a must. Starting off your day with your Dad at Kofi by Coffee is a refreshing way to begin your festivities because the highly-curated art space and coffee shop serve for a multi-purpose experience.

Kofi by Coffee’s menu has the most creative signature drinks that includes their popular “Purple Haze” lavender and Black tea drink and the agave “Fresh Prince” beverage. Both, of these drinks have sparkling H20 in them, which makes a cooling effect of the carbonated sparkling water base.

After this coffee morning visit in South Los Angeles, you will head to Norman O. Houston Park located at 4800 South La Brea Ave. Norman O. Houston Park is a great scenic landmark in Baldwin Wills that overlooks all of Los Angeles, and there are scattered picnic tables where many Black residents and families spend their afternoons playing basketball or walking the park’s perimeter.

Plan Catering In Advance

The RedDoor catering experience is an Oakland-based catering company that can travel throughout California but also, provides a special virtual experience for family members who are too far off in other cities and states. Founded by Reign Free, the company provides large gathering cooked meals and organized family events for the right occasion.

They even have a special Juneteenth menu for catering customers and are capable of helping families’ organize their important gatherings, especially since this will be the first time many Black families come together after the reopening of California. The menu includes tenderized and slow-cook ribs that would surely be the talk of the evening.