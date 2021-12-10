Hotels.com Challenges You To Survive 24 Hours Of Holiday Music For Free Stays

Calling all holiday music lovers. Hotels.com has the ultimate hotel stay for you in the Not-So-Silent-Night Suite. Located in the Fairmont Chicago at Millennium Park, the suite will be decorated to the nines with all the twinkling lights and festive décor the season calls for.

What’s more, the holiday suite will play festive tunes non-stop for 24 hours straight. Yes, you read that right. Think you can survive the entire 24 hours? If you can, you will win 25 free hotels nights that will instantly be deposited into your Hotels.com Rewards account upon completion of the challenge!

Photo courtesy of Hotels.com

There are a few perks included to help you get through the night. Along with the free two-night stay, you and a lucky guest of your choosing will receive a $1,000 travel stipend, a $500 room credit to use for food and drinks, and a personalized wake-up call video from Lance Bass himself.

“The Hotels.com Not-So-Silent Night Challenge takes the ‘love it or leave it’ conversation that surrounds holiday music every year to a new extreme,” said Bass. “I’m excited to send a wake-up call to the lucky guest(s), although they might be too busy jamming out to sleep much! Hotels.com has taken festive holiday stays to a new level and, as someone who lives for this season, I am here for it.”

Photo courtesy of Hotels.com

In addition to those perks, the light-up dance floor, karaoke machine, Santa DJ, and ornament disco ball will ensure your stay is a fun one you won’t soon forget. The two-night stay will take place from December 19–21. But don’t worry, the holiday music will only be playing for the first 24 hours.

To apply for this opportunity, visit Hotels.com/NotSoSilentNight before 11:59 p.m. EST on December 12 and fill out the application form.

Photo courtesy of Hotels.com

