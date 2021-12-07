Get Freebies At Kimpton Hotels Simply By Mentioning The Secret Password

‘Tis the season of giving and receiving gifts, and Kimpton Hotels worldwide are feeling festive and generous. A boutique hotel brand known for its unique experiences in more than 53 cities around the globe, it recently relaunched its Social Password Program, according to Travel and Leisure.

Originally started in 2012, through the program, Kimpton offers fun freebies guests will love at each of their hotel branches.

Free perks include surprises such as in-room movies, complimentary cocktails, a bottle of champagne or wine, and even a room upgrade or a late checkout. They might also consist of a special gift, like the holiday tea candles or a pair of festive socks being given to guests of Washington, D.C.‘s Kimpton Hotel Monaco.

Drinks are a popular giveaway item at many of the brand’s hotel locations. Miami‘s Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach is currently offering mini bottles of prosecco along with delectable sweet treats, while Bozeman, Montana’s Kimpton Armory Hotel is giving out drink koozies and two different brands of local beer.

Surprises offered at Florida‘s Kimtpon Vero Beach Hotel & Spa include drink vouchers, breakfast for two, bar credit, and bottles of champagne or wine. While Atlanta Kimpton Hotels are providing fire pit access with delicious complimentary seasonal drinks like marshmallow martinis and eggnog.

Want a chance to score these free goodies during your stay? All you have to do is mention the secret password at check-in. You’ll find the phrases embedded in the hotels’ social media feeds with a new password being released each season. That’s right, this fun program runs all year long!

Kimpton just released its Winter Social Password last week: “Just Chilling.” This password will remain in effect until February 21, 2022 when it’s time for a new spring password.

