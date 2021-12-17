Florida Man Banned From United Airlines For Wearing Women's Underwear As Mask

A Florida man was booted from United Airlines flight 1750 from Fort Lauderdale to Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning for wearing women’s underwear as a face mask. According to Fox 4, the man, Adam Jenne of Cape Coral, argued that the “mask” was in compliance with TSA regulations, as it covered his mouth and nose.

Jenne later told Fox Business that he wore the underwear as a form of protest about what he believes is an absurd requirement, and that he has been wearing women’s underwear as a mask since last summer.

In fact, this was not the first time the Florida man had been kicked off a flight for wearing underwear on his face. Just last month, he was booted from a Delta flight in a similar incident. He believes that, for the most part, airline staff find his antics funny.

“The flight attendants are tired,” said Jenne. “They’re tired of the bizarre confrontation that they have with people who are threatening and demeaning. They’re worn out over this stuff. But everybody that I encounter— almost 100%— finds the entire thing hysterical.”

In footage recorded by Jenne’s girlfriend on her cell phone, he can be seen wearing red ladies panties on his face along with a T-shirt bearing the words “Let’s Go Brandon,” a controversial political slogan being sued lately.

In the video, a flight attendant is notifying Jenne that he is not in compliance with the airline’s mask requirements, and instructing him to get off of the plane. Interestingly enough, numerous other passengers deplaned along with Jenne, allegedly in solidarity with his protest.

“Thank you to them, because they saw something, an injustice, something that didn’t make sense, and they stood up,” said Jenne.

According to Fox Business, Jenne is currently banned from flying with United until his case is reviewed by the airline’s Passenger Incident Review Committee.

A United representative told Fox Business that Jenne was clearly not in compliance with the federal mask mandate that requires travelers two and older to wear a face mask that fully covers the nose and mouth, with no vents or openings.

“[W]e appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air,” said the airline.

