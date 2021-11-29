TN Editor's Picks: The Best Hotels And Resorts In 2021

Just like many of you, I am an avid traveler. I have visited 35 countries across six continents— some multiple times— and I’ve even lived and taught in South Korea. While my travel style has shifted over the years, from more budget-friendly destinations to living out my bucket list, the one constant is that I have been able to stay at and experience some of the world’s best hotels and resorts.

Although the pandemic has slowed down the pace at which I travel, I have been able to safely venture to some international and domestic destinations in 2021.

This year I was able to travel to Greece, Aruba, the Bahamas, and more, as well as my own city— Charlotte, NC.

As we prepare to close out this year, I wanted to share some of my favorite hotels— as well as recommendations from other Black travelers from around the globe. Factors included amenities, safety, popularity from social media, quality of service, on-site dining options, and overall vibes and views.

So, without further ado, here are my editor’s picks for the best hotels and resorts in 2021.

Let us know if your faves made the list!