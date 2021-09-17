Couple Causes Chaos On JetBlue Flight After Refusing To Comply With Mask Mandate

A couple refused to comply with the federal mask mandate on a JetBlue flight last week, creating a pretty chaotic scene on board.

They were asked to leave the plane and have been banned after one went on a profanity-filled rant, as Local 10 reported.

According to the woman who recorded the entire incident, the woman was initially asked to tighten her son’s mask, which was falling off of his face.

“I’m very sad about the fact that they just couldn’t comply with the federal mask mandate,” she told Local 10.

In the video, the man begins to yell at the crew while getting kicked off the plane.

“I waited four f**king hours for this flight! Do you understand that? You made me wait four g** damn hours! You gave me one warning! One warning! That’s it! One warning!” the man screamed.

He also tried to push one of the flight attendants.

“They’re kicking us off, and we don’t know why. We’re Americans,” said the woman who was with the unruly male passenger.

According to JetBlue Airlines, the flight was about to leave Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for San Diego, and prior to take-off, the two customers were asked multiple times but would not comply with the federal mask mandate.

“Eventually, the customers were asked to leave the aircraft, at which time one customer became verbally and physically aggressive toward crewmembers before eventually exiting the aircraft. The customers will not be allowed to fly JetBlue in the future. We apologize to our other customers on this flight for their experience during this incident.” JetBlue said in a statement.

The couple has now been banned from flying JetBlue for life.

Incidents involving flight attendants and travelers who refuse to wear a face mask have escalated in recent months and several videos about those occurrences have gone viral on social media.

As CNN reported last week, Biden warned travelers who harass flight attendants because who have issues with masks, that the fines would double for those who don’t comply with the US federal transportation mask mandate.

Civil penalties will now range from $500 to $3,000, the Department of Homeland Security said. The previous range was $250 to $1,500. The highest fines of $1,000 to $3,000 are for repeat offenders of the mandate, the department said.

“If you break the rules, be prepared to pay,” Biden said, speaking from the White House. “And by the way, show some respect. The anger you see on television toward flight attendants and others doing their job is wrong. It’s ugly.”