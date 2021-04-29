December 18 Declared DMX Day In New York, Thanks To Senate

On December 18, 1970, Earl “DMX” Simmons was born and now his birthday has been declared “DMX Day” in the state of New York by Senator Jamal Bailey. Simmons passed away in New York in early April, where he was raised. This also happens to be where his most exuberant fan base resides.

The late rapper was 50 years old and his legacy in hip hop and overall impact on the art of music will remain everlasting.

BET and YouTube broadcast the memorial services that were held in honor of DMX, and the services featured performances by renowned hip hop artists like Nas and Kanye West. New York Senator Jamal Bailey also wanted to do his part to remind the world of DMX’s trailblazing contributions to music and Black history in the late 1990s.

“He’s the Earl of Westchester County. He is DMX, he is one of the greatest hip hop artists that we will ever know,” Senator Bailey said. “May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing.”

These hard to believe words were shared in front of an audience where Bailey announced there will be an official statewide holiday for the rapper. This bill was passed and supported by the Senate and ultimately, became recognized for New Yorkers to honor the holiday in remembrance of the rap legend’s unfathomable talents and success.

“On this very floor, we speak about the effects of childhood trauma and substance abuse disorder and how it leads to crime,” Senator Jamal Bailey asserts. “We should find a way to stop these root causes. We have to do everything we can to help these people recover and thrive so that people do not succumb to these illnesses.”

Simmons’ harsh reality and upbringing didn’t stop him from creating some of the biggest hits in rap history — “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” and “X Gon’ Give It Ya.” His first album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot is critically-acclaimed and had multiple chart-topping singles that granted DMX the recognition he deserved. Since then, he has been universally considered as one of the greatest contributors to Hip Hop culture and has altered the way modern day rappers create their art.

Now, December 18 will be an immortalized day of commemoration in terms of acknowledging the successful life Earl “DMX” Simmons once lived and his extraordinary music will live on forever. There is no word yet on what events will be planned around the day, but you can guarantee the Ruff Ryders will be out in full force.

