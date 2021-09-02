Detroit Will Soon Get Its First Black-Owned Vegan Bakery: Estella's Vegan Dessert Boutique

Detroit is getting its first Black-owned vegan bakery in October 2021. Founded by Chantele Jones, Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique will offer some of the best of Southern sweets with a plant-based twist.

“I named my business after my grandma to share that cooking isn’t just what I do, it’s who I am,” Jones tells VegOut, adding that her grandma started teaching her the kitchen at just six years old. “Opening Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique means so much to me because it pays tribute to my family and shares the story of where I come from.”

After battling some personal health issues, Jones found that a plant-based diet alleviated many of the problems she was experiencing in her body. She began cooking vegan dished for herself and her family.

The native Detroiter holds a degree in Culinary Arts and says her goal is to dispel myths that following a vegan diet is expensive, complicated, and flavorless.

The dessert menu of this Black-owned vegan bakery features pound cakes, sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, banana pudding, and pecan pie. She will also have seasonal items using ingredients such as small farms to offer cranberry orange muffins, sweet potato pecan pie muffins, cider donuts, and oatmeal blueberry bars.

More Than A Bakery

Looking at the website, Jones will have more than tasty dessert to indulge in. She has a catering menu that features oriental chickN salad, chickpea toona salad, spicy collard green wraps, portobello Philly cheez “steak,” and so much more for locals in her area.

For those located outside of Detroit, Jones will offer a virtual experience called “Cooking with Estella’s” to teach you how to prepare and cook a variety of meals and desserts. You can also purchase her goodies for delivery.

Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique is at 19120 Grand River Ave in Detroit, MI 48223, and is expected to debut this fall.

For more information, follow Estella’s on Instagram or stay up-to-date by checking its website.