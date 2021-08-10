Dare To Roam: Ciara's New Ethically Made Luggage Brand Launching Soon

Singer and dancer Ciara continues to level up in her business ventures as she prepares to unveil Dare to Roam, a line of stylish, ethically made everyday essential accessories and gear. This includes backpacks, lunch boxes, and pouches. The company is a partnership between the R&B songstress and New York City-based creative agency Harper + Scott.

Setting the brand apart from the rest of the luggage industry is the use of antimicrobial fabric that kills toxic and odor-causing bacteria. This means that the bags can be used for longer periods without constant cleaning. The products are also water-resistant.

Courtesy of Dare to Roam

“I’m excited to share a cool, new project that I’ve been working on to help rebuild your confidence as we all get back out into the world,” Ciara shared in a press release. “After so much time indoors, Dare to Roam is all about feeling protected as you start traveling, sending your kids off to school, and getting back into the motions of everyday life.”

The singer-songwriter has also been hyping up the impending release to her over 28 million Instagram followers, adding in a later post, “Don’t miss out on the first @daretoroam drop! It’s so good.”

“We are extremely excited to partner with Ciara as part of the launch of Harper + Scott’s new business unit focusing on partnerships to build mindful brands for celebrity talent,” said Jon Alagem, President of Harper + Scott. “Ciara had a vision for Dare To Roam, and together, we created the only accessible, EPA-registered antimicrobial backpack on the market that offers dependable, ethically made, and stylish functionality,” stated Michael Scott Cohen, CEO at Harper + Scott.

Courtesy of Dare to Roam

The socially conscious brand will officially launch on August 11th with three initial styles — Prodigy Adults, Prodigy Kids, and a Lunchbox. The products are available at accessible price points ranging from $42 to $98 USD, with 3% of the proceeds going to Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation which addresses youth empowerment, fighting poverty through education, children’s health and food security, and access to equal education opportunities.

For more information, visit www.daretoroam.com and follow along on Instagram at @daretoroam.