Another holiday season is upon us. But if you’re lacking in inspiration for your next get-together, why not consider these 7 celeb food favorites?

Whether you need a different type of recipe, or you need a dish from a whole different culture, or even if you’re in need of some festive holiday decor — your faves have you covered.

If there’s one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it’s that celebrities are just like us. They don’t celebrate the holidays with gold-plated dishes and hand-crafted cocktails by Wolfgang Puck (well, most of them don’t, anyway). They, in fact, love Stanley Tucci’s cookbook The Tucci Table (like Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex — who married the whitest prince in history, and had the Karens calling the global manager ever since).

And, don’t worry — pumpkin spice is nowhere to be found amongst the celeb food favorites. (Not even in their pumpkin pie — for which, by the way, Patti LaBelle has a great recipe for.)

Whether you’re having a traditional Thanksgiving or a Thanksgiving inspired by the islands, these celeb food favorites will definitely be a guiding light for the next time the fam (or friends) come over. Get in the kitchen and give these a try.