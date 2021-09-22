Photo Credit: Martin Harvey
6 Must-Try Things To Do In Botswana
On September 30, 1966, Botswana earned emancipation from the United Kingdom. Since it achieved independence, it’s become a mecca for mining, cattle, and tourism.
Despite its depictions in the western media, Botswana actually has a thriving economy and the fourth-largest GDP in Africa. Its residents enjoy a very high standard of living, and the cost of living in the country is nearly non-existent for such a high quality of life.
The combination of all these things has made the country a popular tourist destination. It’s one of the top 10 safest countries in Africa, and one of the most economically stable countries in the world.
Put simply, the folks there know what they’re doing, and they’re ready, willing, and able to welcome you with open arms (provided, of course, you adhere to their laws and their safety guidelines — after all, COVID is still a thing).
Though tourists tend to make their first stop in the country at the capital city of Gaborone for what are, perhaps, obvious reasons — as the capital, it has the most things to do — there are many other things to do in the country that don’t involve staying close to the capital. Here, then, is a list of six must-try things to do in Botswana.
Chobe National Park
Considered a “hidden gem” in Botswana — because it’s not as popular amongst tourists — the Chobe National Park is considered one of the best places in Southern Africa to see elephants.
It’s located in the small town of Kasane, a small town near the borders of Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Namibia.
Moremi Game Reserve
Known for being one of the few “protected areas” in Botswana, the Moremi Game Reserve is located on the eastern side of the popular Okavango Delta.
It’s home to nearly 500 species of bird (from water birds to forest dwellers), and a vast array of other species of wildlife.
Francistown
The second-largest city in Botswana is also one of its most popular for tourists. Stop by the Supa Ngwao Museum, which features beautiful wood carvings that depict a day in the life of the local Kalanga people.
Three Dikgosi Monument
Better known as the Three Kings Monument, the Three Dikgosi bronze sculpture is located in the Central Business District of Gaborone. “Dikgosi” actually translates to “tribal chiefs” and not “kings,” per se.
Central Kalahari Game Reserve
Covering more than 50,000 square kilometers of land, the Central Kalahari Game Reserve is actually bigger than the entire country of the Netherlands, making it one of the biggest game parks in Africa and in the world.
Nxai Pan
This is actually one of the least well-known areas of Botswana. Located in the northeastern part of the country, the Nxai Pan is actually a part of the Makgadikgadi Pan salt flats and is rife with fossils.