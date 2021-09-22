6 Must-Try Things To Do In Botswana

On September 30, 1966, Botswana earned emancipation from the United Kingdom. Since it achieved independence, it’s become a mecca for mining, cattle, and tourism.

Despite its depictions in the western media, Botswana actually has a thriving economy and the fourth-largest GDP in Africa. Its residents enjoy a very high standard of living, and the cost of living in the country is nearly non-existent for such a high quality of life.

The combination of all these things has made the country a popular tourist destination. It’s one of the top 10 safest countries in Africa, and one of the most economically stable countries in the world.

Put simply, the folks there know what they’re doing, and they’re ready, willing, and able to welcome you with open arms (provided, of course, you adhere to their laws and their safety guidelines — after all, COVID is still a thing).

Though tourists tend to make their first stop in the country at the capital city of Gaborone for what are, perhaps, obvious reasons — as the capital, it has the most things to do — there are many other things to do in the country that don’t involve staying close to the capital. Here, then, is a list of six must-try things to do in Botswana.